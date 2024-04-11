Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy Starrer 'Vagabond' In Works For Another Season? Here's What We Know

The action crime drama ‘Vagabond,’ featuring Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi in the lead, gained immense popularity upon its release in 2019, captivating audiences with its gripping and edge-of-the-seat storyline. Focusing on a plane crash and its subsequent cover-ups and corruption, the series left viewers confused with its plot twists and absurd ending.
Ever since its conclusion, fans have been wishing for another season for the storyline to continue for a little longer. So, now there seems to be some good news of the fans of the K-Drama.
Recent reports indicate that this much-awaited sequel is on the horizon, with plans to film in the Philippines. Former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson, who is rumoured to be one of the producers for ‘Vagabond’ Season 2, revealed that filming for some scenes has been finished, with the remaining ones scheduled to be shot in the Philippines. The businessman also emphasized that the makers are giving priority to the screenplay.
As of now, it’s difficult to confirm whether Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy will reprise their roles for the second season. SBS, the network behind the show, has remained silent regarding the reports surrounding season 2.
The first season of the crime-thriller project was directed by ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ fame Yoo In-shik, with the script been penned by Jang Young-chul and Jung Kyung-soon. The 16-episodes K-Drama also starred Shin Sung-rok in the lead role.
Earlier, in a 2023 interview, Lee Seung-gi had shared insights into the potential return of the show, stating, “For season 2, we are still continuously discussing internally. We are still talking about producing season 2, not in the future but surely someday.” This revelation had sparked excitement among fans, and given the actor’s prior interest in filming, fans’ hopes are, once again, high for the arrival of the second season.
An official update is highly-awaited. Meanwhile, all the episodes of the first season are available to stream on Netflix.