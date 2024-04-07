Art & Entertainment

Lee Da-in Celebrates First Anniversary With Lee Seung-gi By Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos

On their first wedding anniversary, Lee Da-in shared a series of unseen pictures from her wedding. Check the post inside.

Instagram
Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in Photo: Instagram
Popular celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. On April 7, the ‘Hwarang’ actress shared a series of never-seen-before wedding photos with her husband on her official Instagram account. She also shared a sweet note along with the posts.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a series of pictures. In one of the pictures, Lee Da-in is seen in her stunning white wedding gown. She is seen wearing a diamond-studded tiara. On the other hand, Lee Seung-gi looked dapper in his black tuxedo that he had paired with a white tie. She wrote, “Congratulations on our first wedding anniversary. Let's continue to rely on each other.” The pictures show the strong bond between her and the ‘Brilliant Legacy’ actor.

Take a look at the gorgeous wedding photos here.

The post has fetched over 78K likes. Fans took to the comment section to praise and congratulate the couple. Additionally, she also took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of the couple’s hands, touching their newborn baby’s feet, captioning it, “And we became a family of three.” Reacting to this announcement, one fan said, “What a beautiful couple, they both look very beautiful.” A second fan commented, “May you two hold hands forever. May it be like a warm home A home that is like light A home that is a source of good energy for each other.” A third fan wrote, “What a beautiful mother and father.”

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have been dating since late 2020. They announced their relationship in 2021. Two years later, they announced their engagement and tied the knot on April 7, 2023, at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam. On February 5, 2024, they welcomed their first child.

