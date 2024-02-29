Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, while being known for his wonderful high-quality productions, is also very vocal about expressing his views and opinions openly. He doesn’t shy away from sharing honest reviews of the films he watches. Now, with the highly-anticipated theatrical release of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ just a day away, there was a special screening held for the film, which has been produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Kiran Rao. It was graced by the likes of many celebrities like Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Sharman Joshi, Karan Johar, and Kajol, among many others.