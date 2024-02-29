Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, while being known for his wonderful high-quality productions, is also very vocal about expressing his views and opinions openly. He doesn’t shy away from sharing honest reviews of the films he watches. Now, with the highly-anticipated theatrical release of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ just a day away, there was a special screening held for the film, which has been produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Kiran Rao. It was graced by the likes of many celebrities like Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Sharman Joshi, Karan Johar, and Kajol, among many others.
Just a few hours post that, Johar took to his social media handle to pen an elaborate note, heaping praises on this “gem of a gorgeous film.”
“I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year!!!! Kiran Rao directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran …. Addressing potent issues with humour , oodles of charm and superlative performances,” the filmmaker wrote.
The filmmaker further expressed how he felt while watching the film. He further penned, “‘Laapataa Ladies’ made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!! Drop everything you’re doing this weekend and watch this ovation worthy film!!!”
“Congratulations to the entire ensemble of actors… the solid technicians …. The brilliant writing team and Kiran Rao for giving us a gift of a film! (accompanied by a red heart emojis) and props to Aamir Khan for always raising the cinematic bar with excellence !!!,” he concluded.
Check out Karan Johar’s post here:
‘Laapataa Ladies’ features an ensemble cast comprising of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Set in the backdrop of rural India, chaos and problems arise when two young brides get lost during a train journey, leading to a comical situation.
Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ sees Kiran Rao sit in the director’s chair, and the film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 1.