She said, “There have not been many highs in my career. When my career peaks, there is also a new low. Yes, there have been disappointing times. There were times when I felt that I could do a lot, but I did not have those opportunities. I also saw that the other person was getting those opportunities so easily despite them not even doing anything for it. There have been many moments of frustration when you know your capabilities, but nothing is in your hands. I have gone through that phase and that is the most difficult period.”