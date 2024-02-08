Kriti Sanon is currently awaiting the release of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which also stars Shahid Kapoor. The actress is known for her acting prowess, and has also won a National Award for ‘Mimi’. However, as an outsider, Kriti Sanon's journey to success has been far from easy.
In a recent interview with NBT, the actress got candid about the challenging phase in her career post the release of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.
Advertisement
She said, “There have not been many highs in my career. When my career peaks, there is also a new low. Yes, there have been disappointing times. There were times when I felt that I could do a lot, but I did not have those opportunities. I also saw that the other person was getting those opportunities so easily despite them not even doing anything for it. There have been many moments of frustration when you know your capabilities, but nothing is in your hands. I have gone through that phase and that is the most difficult period.”
Advertisement
She further said that she did not do any film till 15 months after the release of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, and it was shocking for her.
Advertisement
“Fifteen months had passed and the film had also been released. I was wondering why this happened to me? I wasn’t getting anything substantial. I did everything. Sometimes it is very important for you to run the film mill. You run that mill and then things will progress. Many times you are doing those films because you do not have an option. You don’t like it, but you have to do it,” she said.
Advertisement
Almost two years after ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ release, Kriti found success with ‘Luka Chuppi’, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, and has ‘The Crew’, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, in the pipeline. The first look of the Rhea Kapoor film was shared recently.