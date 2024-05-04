On April 29 at 6 PM KST, SEVENTEEN made a comeback best-of album ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ featuring four new tracks alongside their popular hits. According to Hanteo Chart, the anthology album achieved an impressive milestone, selling a remarkable 2,260,906 copies on its first day of release alone, setting a new record for the highest first-day sales of any best-of album in Hanteo’s history. Immediately after its release, both the compilation album and its title track ‘MAESTRO’ soared to the top of iTunes charts in various countries worldwide. However, amidst the celebration, a surprising incident unfolded as bulk copies of the same album were discovered dumped on the streets of Shibuya, Japan, prompting astonishment among fans, triggering debates within the fandom.