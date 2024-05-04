This past week, a tapestry of events unfolded, from ground-breaking debut announcements to highly-awaited comebacks. From TWICE member Dahyun announcing that she will be stepping into the film industry to rookie group TWS announcing their first-ever comeback, we have you covered.
Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.
Kim Jin-kyung Announces Marriage To Pro Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu
On April 29, reports surfaced about ‘Perfume’ actress Kim Jin-kyung, and professional goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, currently playing for Al-Shabab FC in Saudi Arabia, tying the knot next month. The actress’ agency, SUBLIME, confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that Kim Jin-kyung is getting married to Kim Seung-gyu in June.” While the exact start of their relationship remains undisclosed, it’s speculated that their mutual passion for soccer has been instrumental in fostering a strong bond between them.
TWICE's Dahyun To Make Her Acting Debut
According to a news portal on May 2, TWICE’s member Dahyun has been offered a role in the independent feature film ‘Sprint.’ A source from her agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the news, stating, “She has been cast for the project, and she is preparing for filming.” Directed by Lee Seung-hoon, ‘Sprint’ is a heartfelt sports film that follows the journey of individuals who chase their dreams relentlessly. Ha Seok-jin has been confirmed to star in the film, and according to the same report, Lee Shin-young will also join the cast.
SEVENTEEN's Best-Of Album Tops Hanteo's 1st-Day Sales, Dumped in Japan
On April 29 at 6 PM KST, SEVENTEEN made a comeback best-of album ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ featuring four new tracks alongside their popular hits. According to Hanteo Chart, the anthology album achieved an impressive milestone, selling a remarkable 2,260,906 copies on its first day of release alone, setting a new record for the highest first-day sales of any best-of album in Hanteo’s history. Immediately after its release, both the compilation album and its title track ‘MAESTRO’ soared to the top of iTunes charts in various countries worldwide. However, amidst the celebration, a surprising incident unfolded as bulk copies of the same album were discovered dumped on the streets of Shibuya, Japan, prompting astonishment among fans, triggering debates within the fandom.
Comebacks – EXO's Suho, TWS, Sunmi
On May 3, Suho delighted fans by announcing that his third mini album, titled ‘1 to 3,’ is scheduled to release on May 31 at 6 PM KST, and will consist of seven tracks. This will mark the EXO member’s solo comeback in over two years. The same day, a representative of PLEDIS Entertainment told a media outlet of rookie group TWS’s first-ever comeback plans, stating, “TWS is currently preparing for a comeback with the goal of a June release. We will make an announcement regarding the precise schedule at a later time.” Currently, the group is in Hong Kong shooting a music video for their latest song.
Additionally, during her birthday live broadcast on May 2, Sunmi disclosed that she is gearing up for a comeback next month with a song titled ‘Balloon in Love.’ The next day, her agency, Abyss Company, officially confirmed that she will be releasing a new song in June. The agency also announced, “The new song was self-composed by Sunmi and features her unique sense of emotion. Filming has already been completed for her music video, which was shot on location in Croatia.” The song will mark the former Wonder Girls member’s comeback in approximately eight months.
JYP's Japanese Boy Group NEXZ To Make Global Debut
At midnight KST on May 1, NEXZ, formed after a collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, unveiled the details of their highly anticipated debut. Comprising seven members, the boy group emerged from the Japanese survival show ‘Nizi Project Season 2.’ Their debut single album, ‘Ride the Vibe,’ featuring the title track of the same name and ‘Starlight,’ is scheduled for release on May 20 at 6 PM KST. The members – Tomoya, Yu, Haru, So Geon, Seita, Hui, and Yuki – also teased a potential fandom name, NEX2Y.