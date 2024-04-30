SEVENTEEN's Anthology Album '17 IS RIGHT HERE' Shatters Records, Sells Over 2.2 Million Copies On First Day

Art & Entertainment

K-Pop band SEVENTEEN released their anthology album, '17 IS RIGHT HERE,' on April 29.

SEVENTEEN, renowned for their intricate choreography, diverse vocal abilities, and captivating tunes, has unveiled their newest release, ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE.’ This album not only solidifies their status in the global music scene but also highlights their evolution and adaptability as artists.

On April 29, the band’s first compilation album, ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ made its debut, marking a significant milestone in their nine-year career. Breaking records upon its release, it soared into the top 5 of the top 100 first-day sales. According to Hanteo’s official data, the album achieved remarkable success, selling an impressive 2,260,906 copies within the first 24 hours of its release.

The album has shattered significant records to secure a place in the top 5 list of best-selling K-Pop albums. SEVENTEEN’s ‘FML’ and ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN’ currently dominate the top two spots, followed by BTS’ ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ at third place and Stray Kids’ ‘5 STAR’ at fourth. Notably, the fifth position has now been claimed by ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ further cementing SEVENTEEN’s popularity.

This ground-breaking feat signifies a new record in first-day sales for a K-Pop artist’s album. The global reaction has been nothing short of sensational, as the new album ascended to the top of iTunes’ Top Album chart in 17 regions/countries and secured the second position on the Worldwide Album Chart. Furthermore, the album dominated Line Music’s real-time album chart, asserting its dominance on Japan’s largest music platform.

The album’s title track, ‘Maestro,’ instantly became a global hit, dominating iTunes’ Worldwide Song chart and bagging the top spot on the Top Song chart in 32 countries/regions.

SEVENTEEN stands as one of the most influential forces in the current K-Pop landscape. With impending military enlistments for its members on the horizon, the 13-membered group is gearing up for an eventful year. Despite this, they are set to release another album and embark on a tour in the fall.

