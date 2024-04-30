SEVENTEEN's Anthology Album '17 IS RIGHT HERE' Shatters Records, Sells Over 2.2 Million Copies On First Day

The album has shattered significant records to secure a place in the top 5 list of best-selling K-Pop albums. SEVENTEEN’s ‘FML’ and ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN’ currently dominate the top two spots, followed by BTS’ ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ at third place and Stray Kids’ ‘5 STAR’ at fourth. Notably, the fifth position has now been claimed by ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ further cementing SEVENTEEN’s popularity.