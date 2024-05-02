TWICE’s Dahyun has been turning heads lately. This time it is not for her upcoming music but about her foray into acting. It was earlier reported that the singer is in talks to make her acting debut with ‘Sprint’ which will be helmed by Lee Seung-hoon. The news sent her fans into a frenzy. Her agency has, now, confirmed this news.
Dahyun’s agency, JYP Entertainment, shared the good news with Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday. The agency confirmed her debut. They said, “Dahyun has been cast in the film ['All-out Sprint'] and is currently preparing for the shoot.”
According to reports, ‘Sprint’ is set to be a poignant sports drama directed by Lee Seung-hoon. The film will delve into the journey of individuals who pursue their dreams of running. The film will revolve around Kang Goo-young, played by Ha Seok-jin, who shattered Korea's 100-meter track record after three decades. However, as time progresses, he grapples with disillusionment and regrets, reflecting on his past failures and questioning the path he's taken.
Ha Seok-jin's character draws inspiration from real-life athlete Kim Kuk-young, whose triumph in the 400-meter relay broke a 30-year medal drought for Korea. His story captures the struggles and emotional toll of an athletic pursuit, resonating with audiences through its raw portrayal of resilience and vulnerability.
Joining the cast is Lee Shin-young who will play the role of sprinter Seung Yeol. Despite harboring dreams of becoming a soccer player, he discovers his true passion on the track. His character adds depth to the film's exploration of personal identity.
Dahyun debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. Recently, the all-girl group concluded their highly successful fifth world tour, titled ‘Ready to Be,’ where they mesmerized fans in 14 different countries. with their electrifying performances. They are set to drop their fifth Japanese full-length album, titled ‘DIVE’, on July 17.