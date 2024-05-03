EXO's Suho Announces Official Solo Comeback After 2 Years With 3rd Mini Album '1 To 3'

Popular K-Pop band EXO’s Suho is set to make his highly anticipated solo comeback towards the end of this month. His agency, SM Entertainment, has unveiled the schedule dates for the upcoming mini-album, titled ‘1 to 3.’
On May 3 KST, the EXO member delighted fans with news of his forthcoming solo comeback, which is his third album as a soloist. The announcement, accompanied by a teaser poster, was shared via the band’s official account.
The album’s track list, which features a total of seven songs, has been unveiled, including two title tracks. One of these tracks, titled ‘Cheese,’ will feature Red Velvet’s Wendy. On May 20, the song and its music video are set to be released, generating immense anticipation for the collaboration between the two singers.
Advertisement
The entire album is slated for release on May 31, 2024 at 6 PM KST. Along with it, the music video for the second title track, bearing the same name as the album, will premiere.
Take a look at the promotional schedule here:
Furthermore, the artist is set to embark on his first-ever solo concert tour titled ‘SU: HOME.’ Commencing on May 25 in Seoul, the tour will then proceed to Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, and conclude in Kuala Lumpur on July 28. Expectations are high for the singer to perform songs from his upcoming album during the concerts. Additionally, he is slated to perform the OST song, ‘Asrai, Closer,’ for the ongoing K-Drama in which he stars, titled ‘Missing Crown Prince.’
Advertisement
As for his solo endeavours, he made his debut with the album ‘Self-Portrait’ in 2020, eight years after debuting as a member of EXO. It was then followed by his second solo EP, titled ‘Grey Suit,’ in 2022. After a span of two years, his upcoming solo comeback has generated considerable excitement among his huge fan base. The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await his return to the solo music scene.