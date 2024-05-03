EXO's Suho Announces Official Solo Comeback After 2 Years With 3rd Mini Album '1 To 3'

Furthermore, the artist is set to embark on his first-ever solo concert tour titled ‘SU: HOME.’ Commencing on May 25 in Seoul, the tour will then proceed to Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, and conclude in Kuala Lumpur on July 28. Expectations are high for the singer to perform songs from his upcoming album during the concerts. Additionally, he is slated to perform the OST song, ‘Asrai, Closer,’ for the ongoing K-Drama in which he stars, titled ‘Missing Crown Prince.’