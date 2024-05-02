SEVENTEEN's Latest Album '17 IS RIGHT HERE' Thrown Away In Bulk On The Streets Of Japan, Fans Disheartened

In Japan, distressing reports have emerged regarding SEVENTEEN’s latest album, ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE,’ being found dumped in large quantities on the streets. This unexpected discovery has left fans stunned and worried about the fate of the albums, which were released just three days ago. SEVENTEEN had garnered high anticipation for this album, and with this incident, global fans have expressed outrage, condemning those who purchased the album only to discard it disrespectfully.
The post, which has amassed over a million views, has now become viral on social media, igniting heated debate within CARATs [fandom name]. A Japanese fan expressed remorse, writing, “To all Japanese CARATs, I apologize for this sudden situation. I’m writing this late at night because there’s something I want to address. Recently, a post appeared on TikTok stating that a large number of Seventeen albums were being discarded on the streets of Shibuya.” A sign near the location where the albums were discarded read, “Feel free to take any you want.”
This heart-breaking moment deeply affected many CARATs who were dismayed by seeing how people resorted to commercial tactics for profit instead of truly appreciating the effort put in by the idols. Early reports also indicated that numerous fans were unable to purchase the albums due to them being out of stock, intensifying the distress.
While the precise reasons for the disposal of the albums remain unclear, some suggested that the albums could have been excess stock no longer needed, with others assuming that they might have been damaged or defective copies deemed unsuitable for sale. Many voices have called for increased accountability from companies involved in the production and distribution of merchandise that are of sentimental value to fans.
One said, “It’s disheartening to hear about the albums of SEVENTEEN being thrown away. The effort and dedication that the members pour into their music should not be taken lightly.” One more commented, “They need to limit how many a person can buy. These sellers need to stop buying in bulk. And it’s time just to sell photo cards and not whole albums.” Another chimed in, “So much trash because of these commercial tactics. This is going to affect future generations.” Another said, “It’s not the time to be proud of album sales.”
Just yesterday, Hanteo Chart released a report revealing that this latest anthology album by the popular K-Pop group shattered multiple records, achieving an unprecedented feat by selling an astonishing 2,260,906 copies on its release day alone.