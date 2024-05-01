JYP Entertainment's Newest Japanese Boy Band NEXZ To Make Global Debut In May, Drops 'Ride The Vibe' Trailer

The name of the group is derived from ‘Next Z(G)eneration,’ which encapsulates the agency’s vision of assembling individuals who will mold the future of music and performance, heralding a fresh era and bringing new energy into the music realm. At the time of their formation announcement, the judge of the reality show, J.Y. Park, expressed his aspirations for the group, stating, “I hope that NEXZ will pave the way for the future with the next generation.”