JYP Entertainment's Newest Japanese Boy Band NEXZ To Make Global Debut In May, Drops 'Ride The Vibe' Trailer

One of South Korea’s biggest entertainment agencies, JYP Entertainment, has announced the eagerly awaited global debut of its new boy group, NEXZ.
The agency made a delightful midnight announcement on May 1 KST, dropping the video ‘NEXZ ‘Ride the Vibe’ Trailer’ on their official social media handles, confirming the debut of the Japanese boy group. The agency revealed, “Rookie boy group NEXZ will unveil their debut single ‘Ride the Vibe’ and officially mark their debut on May 20, 2024.”
The trailer served as an introduction to the members of the group: Tomoya [leader], Yu, Haru, So Geon, Seita, Hui, and Yuki. It provided viewers with a glimpse into the diverse themes and personalities that will define their upcoming single, and what to expect from their upcoming debut.
Take a look here:
NEXZ rises as the newest boy group from JYP Entertainment, following the path paved by K-Pop boy group, Stray Kids. The seven-member boy band was formed in 2023 through Season 2 of the audition program ‘Nizi Project,’ which is a joint venture between JYP Entertainment and Sony Music Japan.
The name of the group is derived from ‘Next Z(G)eneration,’ which encapsulates the agency’s vision of assembling individuals who will mold the future of music and performance, heralding a fresh era and bringing new energy into the music realm. At the time of their formation announcement, the judge of the reality show, J.Y. Park, expressed his aspirations for the group, stating, “I hope that NEXZ will pave the way for the future with the next generation.”
On December 18, 2023, NEXZ unveiled their pre-debut digital singles, ‘Miracle’ and ‘Miracle (Korean Ver),’ which has surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify alone.
NEXZ’s debut single, ‘Ride the Vibe,’ marks the inception of a groundbreaking era in music and performance. Scheduled for release on May 20 at 6 PM KST, the tracks will be accessible on a multitude of music platforms.