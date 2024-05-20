Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Said Yes To Being Part Of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' And Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'

During an interview with Film Companion from the French Riviera, Kiara Advani expressed her desire to lead a film entirely on her own, while also highlighting the importance of being part of “big, spectacle, larger-than-life movies” like ‘War 2’ and ‘Don 3.’ She emphasized the significance of having her voice heard and making an impact with her roles even in such grand productions. The actress also mentioned her lack of concern regarding screen space or time, emphasizing that the quality of the role matters the most.