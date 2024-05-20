Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Said Yes To Being Part Of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' And Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'

Kiara Advani, who is currently enjoying her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, will soon prepare for her upcoming projects, including ‘War 2’ and ‘Don 3.’ In a recent interview, the actress discussed her experience working on these major projects and emphasized the significance of having a voice in films of larger scale.
During an interview with Film Companion from the French Riviera, Kiara Advani expressed her desire to lead a film entirely on her own, while also highlighting the importance of being part of “big, spectacle, larger-than-life movies” like ‘War 2’ and ‘Don 3.’ She emphasized the significance of having her voice heard and making an impact with her roles even in such grand productions. The actress also mentioned her lack of concern regarding screen space or time, emphasizing that the quality of the role matters the most.
She believes that her work should possess a unique quality, allowing her to carve out her own niche. Citing an example of her 2021 film ‘Shershaah,’ Advani stated, “Everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s a war movie, and the title role is Captain Vikram Batra. What is she going to have in the film?’ But the fact that you can leave a mark in a film like that in itself is a big deal.”
The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress added, “While I am craving to do the films that I can completely shoulder independently, I feel it’s also important for me to have my voice seen and heard in a big movie,” further adding, “And it’s all about what you do with that role. I’ve always felt it’s about better quality screen time over anything else.”
‘War 2’ is eagerly awaited as the next instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, with Hrithik Roshan set to reprise his role as Agent Kabir. Joining the two stars is Jr. NTR, who will be playing a pivotal role. On the other hand, ‘Don 3’ marks the third movie in the iconic ‘Don’ franchise, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, with Ranveer Singh taking on the titular role this time.