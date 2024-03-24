This camera, Arriflex35 III, was used to shoot Silsila. It was also later used in Hollywood to shoot Back to the Future II and III, James Cameron’s The Terminator (1984) and Aliens (1986). It was also used as recently as in Furious 7 (2015). The dupe negative for Silsila was processed at Prasad Labs, which was in Chennai (then called Madras). The owner, L V Prasad, was so enamoured by the quality of photography in the film that he requested for an exclusive preview screening only for the Chennai DOPs. Prasad even wanted Kay Gee to settle down in Chennai and work there. But Kay Gee was steadfast in his commitment to Yash Chopra. “Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan once visited my father and tried to convince him to work for other banners as well. He stood to earn a lot more if he did. But he rarely agreed to work outside. He once started work on Manmohan Desai’s Naseeb, but left it after a few days. He and Yash Chopra had great ‘tuning’. He couldn’t get it anywhere else.”