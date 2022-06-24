Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Kavita Paudwal Recalls How Her Mother Sang 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

TV show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' features popular Marathi actress Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover. It is premiering soon on Star Bharat.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:40 pm

Anuradha Paudwal's daughter Kavita Paudwal talks about giving her voice to the title track of the new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.



Kavita Paudwal is popular among the youth for her devotional music and bhajans. She says, "I'm very excited to recreate my mother, the popular Indian playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's iconic song 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain' in the new show of the same name."

"I'm very happy to have given my vocals to the title track of this show. I love the concept of the show and I think that the show, with my title song, will definitely win over the hearts of fans and viewers," she adds.

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' features popular Marathi actress Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover. It is premiering soon on Star Bharat.

[With Inputs From IANS]

