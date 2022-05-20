Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Addresses Rumours Of Him Dating Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan recently addressed rumours about his history with Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan Addresses Rumours Of Him Dating Sara Ali Khan
Kartik Aryan Imbd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 8:20 pm

Actor Kartik Aaryan responded to a query about his rumoured romance with actress Sara Ali Khan and said it was not promotional. The stars were seen as a couple on Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal' and were touted to be dating around the same time. They reportedly broke up after. Both of them have never publicly addressed the rumours, however. 

Related stories

Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Give An Update On Their Film Together

Sara Ali Khan Has One Condition For Marriage; Read Here

In an interview with Navbharat Times, when asked if there was any truth to the reports that said the link-ups were promotional acts for their films, Kartik told Navbharat times, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

'Love Aaj Kal' was the first film in which they were seen together. They were often spotted together even off the sets, which gave fire to the dating rumours. 

While talking to Karan Johar on his show 'Koffee With Karan',  Khan admitted to having a crush on Aaryan. Several reports claimed that the pair broke up weeks before the release of the film in February 2022 and even unfollowed each other on social media platforms. 

Khan later said that she had not been dating Kartik. She told Pinkvilla in 2020, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” The pair were seen chatting together again at an award function, leaving fans hoping for a ‘reunion’. 

Khan was recently seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 reboot and starred opposite Varun Dhawan. She is currently working with Vikrant Massey on the film ‘Gaslight’ and has finished filming with Vicky Kaushal on a yet-to-be-titled film. 

Aaryan's recent offering is Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which released in theatres on May 20. The movie also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Kiara Advani. 
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours Art And Entertainment Imtiaz Ali Love Aaj Kal Koffee With Karan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week