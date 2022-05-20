Actor Kartik Aaryan responded to a query about his rumoured romance with actress Sara Ali Khan and said it was not promotional. The stars were seen as a couple on Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal' and were touted to be dating around the same time. They reportedly broke up after. Both of them have never publicly addressed the rumours, however.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, when asked if there was any truth to the reports that said the link-ups were promotional acts for their films, Kartik told Navbharat times, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

'Love Aaj Kal' was the first film in which they were seen together. They were often spotted together even off the sets, which gave fire to the dating rumours.

While talking to Karan Johar on his show 'Koffee With Karan', Khan admitted to having a crush on Aaryan. Several reports claimed that the pair broke up weeks before the release of the film in February 2022 and even unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Khan later said that she had not been dating Kartik. She told Pinkvilla in 2020, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” The pair were seen chatting together again at an award function, leaving fans hoping for a ‘reunion’.

Khan was recently seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 reboot and starred opposite Varun Dhawan. She is currently working with Vikrant Massey on the film ‘Gaslight’ and has finished filming with Vicky Kaushal on a yet-to-be-titled film.

Aaryan's recent offering is Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which released in theatres on May 20. The movie also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Kiara Advani.

