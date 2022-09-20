Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Ditches Luxury, Travels In Economy Class

Ditching the luxury of sitting in a business class on a flight, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan chose to travel like just another passenger in economy class.

Kartik Aaryan Ditches Luxury, Travels In Economy Class
Kartik Aaryan Ditches Luxury, Travels In Economy Class IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 12:34 pm

Ditching the luxury of sitting in a business class on a flight, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan chose to travel like just another passenger in economy class.

A video of Kartik has taken over the Internet, where the actor is seen travelling in economy class of the flight after attending an event in Jodhpur.

In the clip, Kartik is seen meeting and greeting passengers on board. People are even seen clapping and praising him for her performance in his last release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which turned out to be a blockbuster on the box-office.

This is not the first time Kartik has ditched luxury. He was seen travelling in economy class during promotions of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

On the acting front, Kartik has a motley of films such as 'Shehzaada', 'Captain India', 'Aashiqui 3' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Business Class Bollywood Actor/Actress Internet Economy Class Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Blockbuster
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

Adam Levine Reportedly Cheats On Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo, Wants To Name Unborn Baby After His Mistress

Adam Levine Reportedly Cheats On Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo, Wants To Name Unborn Baby After His Mistress