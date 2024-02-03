Siddharth Anand’s latest venture ‘Fighter’ boasts a star-studded cast. While it features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles, its supporting cast, including Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, had pivotal roles to play in carrying forward the narrative.
Karan Singh Grover Sheds Light On His 'Multi-Dimensional Bond' With 'Fighter' Co-Star Hrithik Roshan
Karan Singh Grover shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time with 'Fighter.'
In their first-ever collaboration, Karan shared that he and Hrithik formed a strong bond while shooting for the film, with the latter, the father of two teenagers - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - frequently offering parenting advice.
Karan shares a daughter with wife-actress Bipasha Basu, Devi. The actor revealed that he had to leave her side just five days after her birth to shoot for ‘Fighter.’ She was born on November 12, 2022.
During a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Karan shared, “There are some similar interests between me and Hrithik over which we bonded. Plus my baby was just five days old when we started the first schedule in Tezpur.”
The ‘Hate Story 3’ actor further added, “He gave me a few parenting tips and sent a few interviews of scientists and doctors around the world basically on how to bring up a child, so that was really nice of him. So, there was a multi-dimensional bond with him.”
He also went on to add that Deepika was very “easy to bond with. She is a very happy, cool, down-to-earth person and it was very important for us to bond.” In a previous behind-the-scenes video, the ‘Pathaan’ actress had emphasized upon the significance of the cast forming strong off-screen bonds so as to portray a compelling performance on-screen.
Agreeing with this sentiment, Karan mentioned that the film’s director (Siddharth Anand) also took measures to ensure camaraderie among the cast. “The captain of the ship, Siddharth, is somebody, who would kind of make the actors of his film spend time with each other somehow. Even during the scenes, when he calls for a cut, we were almost always together on set,” said Karan.
‘Fighter’ released on January 25 and has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in worldwide box office collections.