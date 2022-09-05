Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Kanye West Had 'Good Meeting' With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian About Their Children's Education

Rapper Kanye West says he has had a "good meeting" with former wife Kim Kardashian about their children's education.

Rapper Kanye West and socialite Kim Kardashian separated in 2021.
Rapper Kanye West and socialite Kim Kardashian separated in 2021.

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:19 am

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)


The 45-year-old rapper re-emerged on social media on Saturday to make the statement after he furiously posted screengrabs of his text arguments with Kim over where their children should go to school, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

But he said on his Instagram afterwards: "Hi guys I'm baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post I just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools."

But he used the rest of his post to berate a list of his enemies, including Adidas executive Daniel Cherry, Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson, among others.

Kanye and Kim's children currently attend a leading private school in Los Angeles, but the rapper apparently wanted them to be transferred to his own newly opened Donda Academy, a Christian school he named after his late mother.

He ranted at Kim: "You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why get say say. Cause you half white?"

Kanye also aimed a jibe at Kim's mother Kris Jenner, whom he referred to as "Kris Jong Un" a couple of years ago.

Kim hit back by transferring a message from Kris, who begged the rapper to stop attacking her because of how much it "stresses" her.

Kanye said: "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do Playboy and sex tapes."

It was a jibe at the sex tape Kim made with her 41-year-old forme Ray J.

In another Instagram post, Kanye objected to the fact that the children's school teaches students about Kwanzaa.

He said: "What the f*** is Kwanzaa and who made that bulls*** up?"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kanye West Kim Kardashian Rapper Hip Hop Instagram Top Influencers Parenting Celebrity Couple
