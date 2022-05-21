Kanika Kapoor Ties Knot With Businessman Gautam Hathiramani

On Friday, singer Kanika Kapoor got married to businessman Gautam Hathiramani. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at a five-star hotel in London, accompanied by family and close friends. For their special occasion, the bride and groom picked pastel colours.

Photos and videos from the wedding were posted on Instagram by their pals revealing specifics about the event. Kapoor walked down the aisle on a verse of Mohammed Rafi's iconic song ‘Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain’. Hathiramani was shown in a video from the varmala ceremony playing fully backing up before kneeling down so Kapoor could place the garland on him, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Manmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo, who has worked with Kapoor on a number of songs including ‘Baby Doll’, was also present at the wedding. Singh took to Instagram to share a photo of himself posing with the bride and groom. "May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds," he captioned it.

Kapoor had previously shared photos from the pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram account, captioning them with her love for Hathiramani. “G, I Love you sooooo much!" she wrote.

Kapoor is the mother of three children, Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. At the age of 18, she married and relocated to London. She divorced after a few years and raised her three children on her own.

She is from Lucknow and frequently travels to India to see her parents. She rose to prominence after a 2012 single with British-Indian music composer Dr Zeus, ‘Jugni Ji’, and later with ‘Baby Doll’ in 2014. ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Tukur Tukur’, ‘Genda Phool’, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega’ are among her many hits since then.