Kangana Ranaut Says She Was A ‘Replica Of Madhubala’ In Her Younger Days

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of her photographs from her early days and said that she was a “replica of Madhubala in her younger days.” Kangana shared a link from a publication that had named seven actors ‘who can play the role’ of Madhubala.

Kangana shared a collage of her photos with the Mughal-e-Azam actor and wrote, “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out I was a replica of Madhubala’s younger days, not sure about it now.”

She then shared many more photos from her early days in Bollywood. On one of the photos, Kangana wrote, “Oh god this is from my first year in the film industry.

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a series of tweets after the release date of Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1 was announced. Ganapath is clashing with Kangana’s Emergency. She wrote, “Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho (if the entire year is free then why are you deliberately clashing with each other? The industry is already in a bad state, yet such decisions, what do you eat for breakfast, how are you so self-destructive)?”

Kangana has directed Emergency and she will also be playing the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Along with her, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary, among others.