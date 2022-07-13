Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Sharma All Set To Depict Two Distinct Mothers In 'Sanjog'

'Bigg Boss 7' fame Kamya Punjabi and 'Bani - Ishq Da Kalma' actress Shefali Sharma have been roped in for the new show Sanjog.

Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Sharma
Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Sharma IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 4:45 pm

 'Bigg Boss 7' fame Kamya Punjabi and 'Bani - Ishq Da Kalma' actress Shefali Sharma have been roped in for the new show Sanjog.

Set in Jodhpur, 'Sanjog' is a story of two mothers, Amrita and Gauri, who are unable to figure out why their daughters are so different from their own selves.

Shefali will be seen playing a soft-hearted mother, Amrita, who is also a jewellery designer. Amrita notices that her daughter is selfish and mean in her behaviour. She tries to find out the reason behind her attitude.

Talking about her character Amrita, Shefali said: "I am very excited to play this role of Amrita, she has these unique characteristics of sophistication and kindness. She is a homemaker but at the same time has built her jewellery business with her husband. I am very sure the audience will love Amrita."

"The best part about this role to me is getting the chance to play a mother for the first time, and I am very excited and nervous about it."

On the other hand, Kamya portrays Gauri, as a materialistic person who dreams of living a luxurious life. She is independent, and ambitious and does not care much about her daughter and her needs.

Kamya elaborated about her on-screen personality, saying: "As an actor, I feel some characters are just meant for you, and this one is giving me the same feeling. My look in the show is very different from what I have played before on-screen."

'Sanjog' will be airing soon on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kamya Punjabi Shefali Sharma Sanjog TV Shows Hindi Serial
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi