The renowned adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter has passed away at the age of 36, reportedly taking her own life. The unfortunate news was conveyed to the world by her friends on social media, and TMZ later confirmed her death by suicide on Monday. It’s been reported that the 36-year-old breathed her last at her residence in Parma, Ohio, last Thursday.
To pay an ode to her, her friends created a GoFundMe page, providing additional details and confirming the circumstances surrounding her tragic death. “Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.”
The statement continued, “As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.”
After pleading her fans and as a matter of fact, anyone, to help out in covering expenses for Kagney’s memorial, her friends used almost all social media platforms to bring attention to her health struggles. They even stated that they are fundraising on behalf of Tina, the late actress’ mother, to help her pay funeral and memorial costs. They also specified that any surplus funds beyond the $8000 target would be given to supporting an animal relief centre.
For those who are not familiar with her, she set foot in the adult film industry in the mid-2000s, and proceeded to feature in about 320 adult films. Her exceptional talents earned her numerous AVN awards. Eventually, she opted to establish her own studio, shifting her focus from adult films to highlight the beauty of pole dancing.
The description of the GoFundMe page continued to read, “Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage.”
Her friends stated that they will always remember Kagney as “a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend.”