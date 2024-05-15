‘Wonderland’: Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik, Kim Tae-yong Come Up With A Unique Sci-fi Romantic Drama – View Pics

‘Wonderland’ is a forthcoming South Korean science fiction romance drama film written and produced by Kim Tae-yong, starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and Tang Wei. The film has been making waves not only in South Korea but all over the world ever since it was announced.
The film revolves around the moment of everlasting separation that everyone must confront, as told by users who use the ‘Wonderland’ service, which represents the departed through all of life’s huge data. It is a narrative about reconciling with a deceased family member or lover by video chat. The film is set to be released in South Korea on June 5.
‘Wonderland’ recently had a press conference in Seoul, South Korea which saw the who’s who of the film come in to talk to the media. Lots of questions were clarified about the movie and a lot more excitement was built up for the release.
Here are a few glimpses from the film event:
From right, actresses Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, actors Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik and director Kim Tae-yong pose during a press conference to promote upcoming their movie 'Wonderland' in Seoul, South Korea.