‘Wonderland’: Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik, Kim Tae-yong Come Up With A Unique Sci-fi Romantic Drama – View Pics

‘Wonderland’ is a forthcoming South Korean science fiction romance drama film written and produced by Kim Tae-yong, starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and Tang Wei.

Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik And Kim Tae-yong Photo: Ahn Young-joon
'Wonderland' is a forthcoming South Korean science fiction romance drama film written and produced by Kim Tae-yong, starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and Tang Wei. The film has been making waves not only in South Korea but all over the world ever since it was announced.

The film revolves around the moment of everlasting separation that everyone must confront, as told by users who use the ‘Wonderland’ service, which represents the departed through all of life’s huge data. It is a narrative about reconciling with a deceased family member or lover by video chat. The film is set to be released in South Korea on June 5.

‘Wonderland’ recently had a press conference in Seoul, South Korea which saw the who’s who of the film come in to talk to the media. Lots of questions were clarified about the movie and a lot more excitement was built up for the release.

Here are a few glimpses from the film event:

1. Kim Tae-yong

Kim Tae-yong
Kim Tae-yong Photo: Ahn Young-joon
Director Kim Tae-yong speaks during a press conference to promote upcoming his movie ‘Wonderland’ in Seoul, South Korea.

2. Park Bo-gum

Park Bo-gum
Park Bo-gum Photo: Ahn Young-joon
Actor Park Bo-gum poses during a press conference to promote upcoming his movie ‘Wonderland’ in Seoul, South Korea.

3. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy
Bae Suzy Photo: Ahn Young-joon
Actress Bae Suzy poses during a press conference to promote upcoming her movie ‘Wonderland’ in Seoul, South Korea.

4. Tang Wei

Tang Wei
Tang Wei Photo: Ahn Young-joon
Actress Tang Wei poses during a press conference to promote upcoming her movie ‘Wonderland’ in Seoul, South Korea.

5. Tang Wei And Bae Suzy

Tang Wei And Bae Suzy
Tang Wei And Bae Suzy Photo: Ahn Young-joon
Actresses Tang Wei, left, and Bae Suzy react during a press conference to promote upcoming their movie ‘Wonderland’ in Seoul, South Korea.

6. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy
Bae Suzy Photo: Ahn Young-joon
Actress Bae Suzy poses during a press conference to promote upcoming her movie ‘Wonderland’ in Seoul, South Korea.

7. Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik And Kim Tae-yong

Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik And Kim Tae-yong
Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik And Kim Tae-yong Photo: Ahn Young-joon
From right, actresses Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, actors Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik and director Kim Tae-yong pose during a press conference to promote upcoming their movie ‘Wonderland’ in Seoul, South Korea. The movie is to be released in the country on June 5.

