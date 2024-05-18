K Drama

'Lovely Runner' Cast To Hold Group Viewing Event With Fans For Finale Episode? Here's What We Know

Popular K-Drama, 'Lovely Runner,' starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, is available to stream on tvN.

tvN
'Lovely Runner' Cast Photo: tvN
info_icon

As the finale of the popular show ‘Lovely Runner’ approaches, arrangements for a special gathering involving the cast and fans are in progress. Reports on May 17 revealed that the popular tvN drama will organize a group viewing event for its finale episode airing on May 28. Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub are confirmed to be present at the event, as per the report.

In response to the report, a tvN representative shared, “It is true that we are organizing a group viewing event for the final episode on May 28,” adding, “We are currently coordinating the details for the venue, event format, method of participant selection, and more,” as per Soompi.

Adapted from a beloved web novel, ‘Lovely Runner’ stands as a time-slip romance drama, posing the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” The show has enthralled audiences and fans alike with its captivating narrative, intriguing elements, and the undeniable chemistry shared by its lead stars, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. Apart from its remarkable viewership ratings, the show maintains its stronghold in conversations across almost all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, in a yet another delightful treat for devoted fans, tvN has officially announced the opening of a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul next week, offering enthusiasts the chance to immerse themselves in official goods from the beloved K-Drama. Set to commence on May 23 and run until May 29, the pop-up store will be located at the renowned department store’s B2F Iconic Pop-Up Zone in Seoul. The event adopts a first-come, first-served approach with no reservation system, allowing visitors to register on-site at the venue and go back with memories and official merchandise from the show.

The finale episode of ‘Lovely Runner’ will go on-air on May 28 at 8:50 PM KST. The show is available to stream on tvN.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Sees Minimum Temperature Of 27.1 Degrees Celsius On Saturday Morning
  2. Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert In Delhi And Other Regions, Rainfall In These Southern States
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Punjab’s Drug Crisis and Farmer Protests
  4. India, Pakistan Issue Emergency Helplines For Students Amid Reports of Riots In Kyrgyzstan | What We Know
  5. Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement
Entertainment News
  1. Jacob Elordi Skips Cannes But His Film 'Oh, Canada' Gets 4-Minute Standing Ovation
  2. Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Prateik Babbar, Jayen Mehta Walk The Red Carpet For 'Manthan' Screening
  3. 'Lovely Runner' Cast To Hold Group Viewing Event With Fans For Finale Episode? Here's What We Know
  4. Niharika NM Announces Her Tamil Debut Backed By Lyca Productions, To Share Screen Space With Atharvaa Murali
  5. Missing 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Finally Returns Home After 26 Days; Police Reveal His Whereabouts
Sports News
  1. Marc Skinner Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United Women
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Thailand Open
  3. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. Italian Open 2024: Nicolas Jarry Surges Into Rome Final After Passing Paul Test
  5. Fiorentina 2-2 Napoli, Serie A: Visitors' European Hopes Alive After Florence Thriller
World News
  1. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  2. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
  3. Slovakia PM Robert Fico In 'Serious Condition', Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder | Top Updates
  4. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Be Engaged Soon? Here's Everything We Know
  5. Not-So-Mainstream Ways To Spend Summer In Europe
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup