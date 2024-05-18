'Lovely Runner' Cast To Hold Group Viewing Event With Fans For Finale Episode? Here's What We Know

Meanwhile, in a yet another delightful treat for devoted fans, tvN has officially announced the opening of a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul next week, offering enthusiasts the chance to immerse themselves in official goods from the beloved K-Drama. Set to commence on May 23 and run until May 29, the pop-up store will be located at the renowned department store’s B2F Iconic Pop-Up Zone in Seoul. The event adopts a first-come, first-served approach with no reservation system, allowing visitors to register on-site at the venue and go back with memories and official merchandise from the show.