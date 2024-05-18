'Lovely Runner' Cast To Hold Group Viewing Event With Fans For Finale Episode? Here's What We Know

As the finale of the popular show ‘Lovely Runner’ approaches, arrangements for a special gathering involving the cast and fans are in progress. Reports on May 17 revealed that the popular tvN drama will organize a group viewing event for its finale episode airing on May 28. Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and Lee Seung-hyub are confirmed to be present at the event, as per the report.
In response to the report, a tvN representative shared, “It is true that we are organizing a group viewing event for the final episode on May 28,” adding, “We are currently coordinating the details for the venue, event format, method of participant selection, and more,” as per Soompi.
Adapted from a beloved web novel, ‘Lovely Runner’ stands as a time-slip romance drama, posing the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” The show has enthralled audiences and fans alike with its captivating narrative, intriguing elements, and the undeniable chemistry shared by its lead stars, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. Apart from its remarkable viewership ratings, the show maintains its stronghold in conversations across almost all social media platforms.
Meanwhile, in a yet another delightful treat for devoted fans, tvN has officially announced the opening of a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul next week, offering enthusiasts the chance to immerse themselves in official goods from the beloved K-Drama. Set to commence on May 23 and run until May 29, the pop-up store will be located at the renowned department store’s B2F Iconic Pop-Up Zone in Seoul. The event adopts a first-come, first-served approach with no reservation system, allowing visitors to register on-site at the venue and go back with memories and official merchandise from the show.
The finale episode of ‘Lovely Runner’ will go on-air on May 28 at 8:50 PM KST. The show is available to stream on tvN.