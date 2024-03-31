'Parasyte: The Grey' To 'Goodbye Earth', Here Are The K-Dramas Releasing In April That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, the series follows the journey of a paralyzed woman who, after her accident, finds solace in the songs of a popular musician and instantly becomes his fan. However, tragedy strikes when he dies. Fate has other plans as she goes back 15 years in the past and promises to change the course of both their destinies. Releasing on April 8, it will be available to stream on tvN, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST).