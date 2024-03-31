'Parasyte: The Grey' To 'Goodbye Earth', Here Are The K-Dramas Releasing In April That Should Be On Your Watchlist

April is a busy month for K-Dramas. From thrilling mysteries and horror to heart-warming romances, there’s a plethora of shows available for audiences all across the globe.
Here’s a list of all the new releases in April from South Korean makers, and where and when you can watch them.
‘Parasyte: The Grey’
Starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun, the series tells the story of horrific parasitic creatures that come from space and take over humans, causing their death, and asserting dominance on the planet. Releasing on April 5, it will be available to stream on Netflix.
‘Lovely Runner’
Starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, the series follows the journey of a paralyzed woman who, after her accident, finds solace in the songs of a popular musician and instantly becomes his fan. However, tragedy strikes when he dies. Fate has other plans as she goes back 15 years in the past and promises to change the course of both their destinies. Releasing on April 8, it will be available to stream on tvN, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST).
‘Blood Free’
Starring Ju Ji-hoon, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, Park Ji-yeon, the series explores a biotechnology company that initiates the age of artificially cultured meat, asserting dominance in the market. However, doubts arise among people regarding the CEO’s actions and decisions. Releasing on April 10, it will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
‘Under the Gun’
Starring Zuho, and Jo Soo-min, the series is about a boy who is the son of a professional poker player. He faces a tough choice when his family’s reputation is on the line, and the only way to save it is by joining the Korean Poker League. With a transfer student’s help, he learns to conquer his fears to save his family. Releasing on April 12, it will be available to stream on Lifetime.
‘Missing Crown Prince’
Starring Suho, Hong Ye-ji, Myung Se-bin, Kim Joo-hun, and Kim Min-kyu, the series is set in the Joseon era where a crown prince is abducted by the woman who is destined to tie the knot with him. As they escape danger, they find love blossoming between them. Releasing on April 13, it will be available to stream on MBN, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:40 (KST).
‘Chief Detective 1958’
Starring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung and Yoon Hyun-soo, the series is set ten years prior to the original series, and follows a detective who is an expert at catching petty thieves. He teams up with three different colleagues, and together, they use their common sense to expose the injustices caused by corrupt powerful people. Releasing on April 19, it will be available to stream on MBC TV, with episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST).
‘Goodbye Earth’
Starring Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Sung-woo and Kim Yoon-hye, the series depicts how people cope with chaos and destruction as they anticipate an apocalypse coming, with only 200 days remaining until Earth collides with an asteroid. Releasing on April 26, it will be available to stream on Netflix.