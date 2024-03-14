'Blood Free' Teaser Review: CEO Han Hyo-joo And Her Bodyguard Ju Ji-hoon Team Up To Create A Superior Food Chain

The short 58-second teaser of ‘Blood Free’ starts with a scientist saying that humans need to break free from the shackles of the food chain in order to be perfect. Han Hyo-joo plays the CEO of BF, a company that produces lab-grown meat because natural meat is no longer safe for humans to consume. She hires a retired naval officer, played by Ju Ji-hoon, as her bodyguard. The company is very successful and dominates the market, but Hyo-joo’s character is greedy and wants to establish a new food chain where humans are the ultimate dominant species.