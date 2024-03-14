'Blood Free' Teaser Review: CEO Han Hyo-joo And Her Bodyguard Ju Ji-hoon Team Up To Create A Superior Food Chain

When the first-look poster of ‘Blood Free’ was announced merely a week ago, the wait till its release in April seemed far away. Not keeping the fans of the stellar cast wait that long, on the morning of March 14, the makers of the show took the internet by storm with the release of its first teaser trailer.
The short 58-second teaser of ‘Blood Free’ starts with a scientist saying that humans need to break free from the shackles of the food chain in order to be perfect. Han Hyo-joo plays the CEO of BF, a company that produces lab-grown meat because natural meat is no longer safe for humans to consume. She hires a retired naval officer, played by Ju Ji-hoon, as her bodyguard. The company is very successful and dominates the market, but Hyo-joo’s character is greedy and wants to establish a new food chain where humans are the ultimate dominant species.
However, it’s not as easy as it sounds. The teaser then goes on to show how a “new generation of lab-grown meat” leads to a dangerous game involving companies and politicians as suspicions from both people inside and outside the company raise question about its practices. But with these battles, the teaser also includes scenes of explosions, gunfights, and other action-packed moments, so it’s tough to tell where the storyline would eventually lead to.
Take a look at the mind-boggling official teaser of ‘Blood Free’ here:
Written by Lee Soo-yeon, and directed by Park Chul-hwan, the upcoming K-Drama features a huge cast including Lee Hee-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, Park Ji-yeon, Kim Sang-ho and Jeon Seok-ho. With a stellar ensemble, the anticipation is surely higher than ever. The premise of the show sounds intriguing, and looks to be a blend of science fiction, and political drama.
With suspense and thrill at its pinnacle, ‘Blood Free’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 10.