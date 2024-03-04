Ju Ji-hoon And Han Hyo-joo's 'Blood Free' Gets A Release Date; Disney+ Hotstar Drops First Poster

Disney+ Hotstar has a bunch of Korean content lined up for premiering this year. Most recently, the streaming platform announced the premiere date of ‘Blood Free,’ which stars Ju Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo in the lead roles.
‘Blood Free’ is a suspense thriller that revolves around Yoon Ja-yu (Hyo-joo), the CEO of a genetic engineering enterprise, BF, which introduces a new era of artificially cultured meat. Woo Chae-woon (Ji-hoon), a retired officer-turned-guard, intentionally approaches her, and they become entangled in a mysterious death and incident.
The upcoming K-Drama has been written by Lee Soo-yeon and helmed by Park Chul-hwan, both of whom have previously collaborated on ‘Grid,’ raising anticipation for their newest partnership, increasing hopes on what’s in store.
On the morning of March 4, Disney+ Hotstar took to its social media handles to drop a teaser poster of only a photo of lab-grown meat on it. The photo, which surrounds the primary theme of the show, is accompanied by a tagline which reads, “Will you join us in this age of artificially cultured meat?” Along with it, they also announced the premiere date of the show. So, mark your calendars for April 10!
Alongside the two main leads, ‘Blood Free’ features a massively star-studded cast. Lee Hee-joon assumes the role of Prime Minister Sun Woo Jae, who wants to take control of the BF Group. Lee Moo-saeng portrays On San, the head of the research center and a founding member of the enterprise, who has also been friends with Yoon Ja-yu for nearly two decades now. Park Ji-yeon will step into the shoes of a lawyer, Jeong Hae-deun. Additionally, Kim Sang-ho will play Kim Shin-gu, a biotechnologist credited for developing the key technology of artificially cultured meat, while Jeon Seok-ho will portray the company’s IT expert Seo Hee.
‘Blood Free’ is scheduled to premiere on April 10 only on Disney+ Hotstar.