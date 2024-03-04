Ju Ji-hoon And Han Hyo-joo's 'Blood Free' Gets A Release Date; Disney+ Hotstar Drops First Poster

Alongside the two main leads, ‘Blood Free’ features a massively star-studded cast. Lee Hee-joon assumes the role of Prime Minister Sun Woo Jae, who wants to take control of the BF Group. Lee Moo-saeng portrays On San, the head of the research center and a founding member of the enterprise, who has also been friends with Yoon Ja-yu for nearly two decades now. Park Ji-yeon will step into the shoes of a lawyer, Jeong Hae-deun. Additionally, Kim Sang-ho will play Kim Shin-gu, a biotechnologist credited for developing the key technology of artificially cultured meat, while Jeon Seok-ho will portray the company’s IT expert Seo Hee.