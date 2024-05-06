'Lovely Runner' Star Byeon Woo-seok Overwhelmed By Massive Fan Turnout At Jeonju Film Festival, Expresses Gratitude

The actor, who’s currently starring in the recently released K-Drama, ‘Lovely Runner,’ has received immense appreciation for his role. When asked about the sudden popularity of the show, he exclaimed, “I’m still so bewildered, and I’m so amazed and grateful that so many people came today,” adding, “Of course, I try to do my best in every production I am in. This production was also one where I strived to work hard because I really liked the character, so I’m just so thankful and amazed that so many people like the drama.” He expressed his gratitude to everyone who has showering love and praise upon the show.