Art & Entertainment

'Lovely Runner' Star Byeon Woo-seok Overwhelmed By Massive Fan Turnout At Jeonju Film Festival, Expresses Gratitude

More than 900 fans turned up for the event to see 'Lovely Runner' actor Byeon Woo-seok at the Jeonju International Film Festival.

Advertisement

Instagram
Byeon Woo-seok Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular South Korean actor, Byeon Woo-seok, graced the ongoing 25th Jeonju International Film Festival on Saturday. He participated in a meet-and-talk session anticipated to draw 200 fans. However, to his surprise, over 900 fans turned up for the event. Nervous, he conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the overwhelming number of attendees who gathered to see him in person at the festival.

The actor confessed to feeling nervous yet immensely grateful for the chance to have a conversation with his fans in person. He expressed, “In truth, there are not many opportunities for us to communicate while being in such close proximity. So to be able to come to Jeonju, to this beautiful place, and talk with you, and see you up close... I can’t talk right now because I’m so nervous.”

Advertisement

After pausing to collect himself, he went on to say, “I feel like a space was prepared for us to talk with one another in close proximity here, so I’m very thankful and excited, and I hope that we can all enjoy this time.”

The actor, who’s currently starring in the recently released K-Drama, ‘Lovely Runner,’ has received immense appreciation for his role. When asked about the sudden popularity of the show, he exclaimed, “I’m still so bewildered, and I’m so amazed and grateful that so many people came today,” adding, “Of course, I try to do my best in every production I am in. This production was also one where I strived to work hard because I really liked the character, so I’m just so thankful and amazed that so many people like the drama.” He expressed his gratitude to everyone who has showering love and praise upon the show.

Advertisement

The ongoing K-Drama, which sees the actor share screen space with Kim Hye-hoon, is available to watch on tvN.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  2. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  3. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  4. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain
  5. Rana Daggubati Hails Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' As India's 'Avengers Moment': Everyone Will Connect
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Rallies In Amethi, Raebareli
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Rublev Wins Madrid Open; McLaren's Lando Norris Clinches First-Ever F1 Win At Miami GP
  8. Watch: Kangana Ranaut Says She's Bollywood's Most Respected Figure After Amitabh Bachchan At Election Rally