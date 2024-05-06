'Lovely Runner' Star Byeon Woo-seok Overwhelmed By Massive Fan Turnout At Jeonju Film Festival, Expresses Gratitude

Popular South Korean actor, Byeon Woo-seok, graced the ongoing 25th Jeonju International Film Festival on Saturday. He participated in a meet-and-talk session anticipated to draw 200 fans. However, to his surprise, over 900 fans turned up for the event. Nervous, he conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the overwhelming number of attendees who gathered to see him in person at the festival.
The actor confessed to feeling nervous yet immensely grateful for the chance to have a conversation with his fans in person. He expressed, “In truth, there are not many opportunities for us to communicate while being in such close proximity. So to be able to come to Jeonju, to this beautiful place, and talk with you, and see you up close... I can’t talk right now because I’m so nervous.”
After pausing to collect himself, he went on to say, “I feel like a space was prepared for us to talk with one another in close proximity here, so I’m very thankful and excited, and I hope that we can all enjoy this time.”
The actor, who’s currently starring in the recently released K-Drama, ‘Lovely Runner,’ has received immense appreciation for his role. When asked about the sudden popularity of the show, he exclaimed, “I’m still so bewildered, and I’m so amazed and grateful that so many people came today,” adding, “Of course, I try to do my best in every production I am in. This production was also one where I strived to work hard because I really liked the character, so I’m just so thankful and amazed that so many people like the drama.” He expressed his gratitude to everyone who has showering love and praise upon the show.
The ongoing K-Drama, which sees the actor share screen space with Kim Hye-hoon, is available to watch on tvN.