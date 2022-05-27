A sequel for the hit Korean drama ‘Strong Girl Bong-soon’ is in the works. 'Squid Game', and 'All of Us Are Dead' fame Lee Yoo Mi will be the star of the sequel titled ‘Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon’.

‘Strong Girl Bong-soon’ is a romantic comedy starring Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo among others. It follows the life of Bong-soon, played by Park Bo Young, who is gifted with superhuman strength. She falls in love and hopes to achieve her dream of becoming a game designer.

Do Bong Soon's distant cousin Kang Nam Soon, who possesses tremendous strength, will be the focus of the sequel. Her mother, Hwang Geum Joo, and grandmother, Gil Joong Gan, all wield the same strength as her. The drama focused on the reality of new drug crimes that occur in Gangnam and is written by Baek Mi Kyung of 'Mine' and directed by Kim Jung Sik of 'Work Later, Drink Now'.

Hwang Geum Joo, an affluent and pious woman in Gangnam who has been obsessively doing good things in order to find her lost daughter, will be played by Kim Jung Eun. Kang Nam Soon, a humorous and cheery young woman with considerable strength, will be played by Lee Yoo Mi. She was missing in Mongolia and came to Gangnam in search of her parents. Gil Joong Gan, Kang Nam Soon's maternal grandmother, will be played by veteran actress Kim Hae Sook.

Ong Seong Woo will play Kang Hee Sik, a detective from a covert investigative team looking into drug trafficking in Gangnam, whom Kang Nam Soon has eyes for. Byun Woo Seok will play the role of the charming villain Ryu Si Oh.

The filming is expected to begin soon and the show will go live in the first half of the next year.