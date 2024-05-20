Late K-Pop Idol Goo Hara's Contribution In Exposing The Burning Sun Scandal Revealed In BBC Documentary, Netizens Heap Praise

A recent documentary highlighted how the late K-Pop star Goo Hara played a crucial role in uncovering criminal activities involving celebrities in the infamous Burning Sun scandal of 2019. This included exposing figures like Jung Joon-young and BIGBANG’s Seungri. The documentary, titled ‘Burning Sun: Exposing the Secret K-Pop Chat Groups,’ released by BBC Korea, focuses on two female reporters who uncovered key information about the case and shared their discoveries during their investigation.
The documentary explores the scandal thoroughly and involves accusations of ties between the police and the Burning Sun club, allegations of sex solicitation by Seungri, and the circulation of illegal sex videos involving K-Pop stars, particularly Jung Joon-young in his chat room.
In the midst of all the revelations, one of the most important things that came out was how Goo Hara helped out the journalists with their investigation. It was disclosed that at a very crucial moment, the late idol played a big role in convincing Choi Jong-hoon, who was close to Jung, to speak out to the journalists. This helped them in getting a big breakthrough in the form of a recorded conversation.
On an internet forum, users posted screenshots from the documentary, showing how the well-known journalist, Kang, talked about Hara’s pivotal role in uncovering the scandal. The journalist clearly recalled Hara’s first phone call and her contribution, stating, “Ms. Journalist (Kang), this is Hara. I really want to help you out. Those guys have so many suspicious things on their phones. What you’re saying is all true. What can I do to help?” Kang then went on to remark, “It was Hara who opened the gate,” and her courage prompted Jong-hoon to disclose the name of the corrupt police officer involved in the case.
The journalist then went on to reveal, “Hara was a very brave woman. During the call, she also confided, ‘You know, I am also a victim of revenge porn.’” For those unversed, just a year before this scandal unfolded, the idol’s ex-boyfriend attempted to blackmail her with a non-consensual sexual video.
Netizens then expressed their gratitude towards Hara with heart-warming and emotional comments. One wrote, “I am so sorry, Hara, that we could not protect you.” Another commented, “We will never forget you, Hara.” One more wrote, “I miss you, Hara.” Another netizen chimed in, “She was such a brave human being.” One more user wrote, “It must have been incredibly difficult for her to talk about how she herself was a victim and that she wanted to help out because of it.”
Goo Hara tragically passed away by suicide in November 2019 at the age of 28.