Late K-Pop Idol Goo Hara's Contribution In Exposing The Burning Sun Scandal Revealed In BBC Documentary, Netizens Heap Praise

On an internet forum, users posted screenshots from the documentary, showing how the well-known journalist, Kang, talked about Hara’s pivotal role in uncovering the scandal. The journalist clearly recalled Hara’s first phone call and her contribution, stating, “Ms. Journalist (Kang), this is Hara. I really want to help you out. Those guys have so many suspicious things on their phones. What you’re saying is all true. What can I do to help?” Kang then went on to remark, “It was Hara who opened the gate,” and her courage prompted Jong-hoon to disclose the name of the corrupt police officer involved in the case.