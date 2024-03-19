Ex K-Pop Star Jung Joon-young Released From Jail After Serving 5 Years For The Burning Sun Scandal

The former K-Pop star was implicated in one of South Korea’s high-profile spycam scandals. He was arrested and charged in March 2019 for his role in the gang rape of women in Hongcheon, Gangwon-do, and Daegu in January and March 2016, respectively. He was found guilty of rape on two occasions and also of recording himself having intercourse with a woman without their consent or knowledge, and even shared the footage. He was also accused of distributing illicit sexual videos in the Jung Joon-young KakaoTalk chatrooms.