K Drama

BELIFT LAB Takes Legal Action Against ADOR, Files Lawsuit Over Accusations Of ILLIT Copying NewJeans

BELIFT LAB has issued a statement in response to the accusations made by ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin, and has declared its intention to pursue legal measures.

Instagram
Belift Lab, Ador, ILLIT, NewJeans Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The longstanding conflict between ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin and HYBE continues, primarily revolving around accusations from the CEO regarding the debut album of BELIFT LAB’s newly formed group ILLIT, alleging that it copied NewJeans. Nevertheless, BELIFT LAB has now addressed the matter, issuing a statement regarding the ongoing situation.

On May 22, 2024, BELIFT LAB, the parent company of ILLIT, made an announcement through an official statement on their social media handles.

The company has revealed that they have formally filed a complaint against ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin, for “interference with business and defamation for causing harm” to the company and its artists with false accusations.

Strongly refuting the plagiarism allegations made by ADOR against ILLIT for copying NewJeans, they added, “We have submitted evidence to the judicial authorities that can prove these allegations are false, and even if this may take some time, we will clarify the truth through proper legal procedures. The determination of whether intellectual property has been plagiarized should be made based on reasonable standards and procedures, not on unilateral and distorted interpretations. We express our regret that the efforts and achievements of our artists and members are being undermined by indiscriminate speculation and false information.”

Furthermore, they also noted that members of ILLIT, who are not involved in the dispute, are experiencing significant online backlash, and personal attacks. The company has sincerely requested the entire K-Pop community to stop the “indiscriminate insults, malicious slander, spread of false information, and defamatory attacks” against the artists. They ended the note by promising they will do everything in their power to protect ILLIT.

Take a look at the statement here:

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR began weeks ago when the global conglomerate entertainment company discovered its subsidiary label, ADOR, attempting to assume management rights. Following this revelation, HYBE conducted a sudden internal audit and sent a letter to Min Hee-jin, urging her to step down from her position at ADOR. However, she vehemently denied all accusations and clarified that she had no intentions of seizing control of ADOR or NewJeans. She went on to state that her primary issue revolves around BELIFT LAB copying ‘hair, makeup, clothing, choreography, photos, videos, and event appearances’ from NewJeans for ILLIT.

HYBE, ADOR - HYBE
ADOR's Min Hee-jin Responds To HYBE's Audit, Cites ILLIT's Alleged Plagiarism Of NewJeans As Reason

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  2. Woman Kills Child After Fight With Husband In Nagpur; Roams With Body For 4 Km
  3. Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat
  4. Heatwave: No Respite Anytime Soon; Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab Under Red Alert | Key Points
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Barred From Driving Till 25; Spent Rs 48K Within 90 Minutes At Pub | New Details In Case
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Why Him And Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work For A Decade: He Didn't Need Me, I Didn't Need Him
  2. 'Savi' Trailer Review: Divya Khossla Shines In Extraordinary Journey Of Saving Her Husband; Anil Kapoor Nails His Part
  3. Richa Chadha Lauds Mallika Sherawat's Cannes Looks, Says The Actress 'Created Her Own Persona'
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash To Be Held On A Luxury Cruise With 300 VIP Guests? Check Out All Deets
  5. Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Thrash SRH By Eight Wickets To Enter Their 4th Final - In Pics
  3. Thousands Of Fans Flock To Watch Nadal Practice Ahead Of French Open
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad’s Weather Forecast
World News
  1. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  2. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  3. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  4. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
  5. US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Yogi's Take On Inheritance Tax; BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer For Contesting Against NDA Candidate
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia