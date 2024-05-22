BELIFT LAB Takes Legal Action Against ADOR, Files Lawsuit Over Accusations Of ILLIT Copying NewJeans

Strongly refuting the plagiarism allegations made by ADOR against ILLIT for copying NewJeans, they added, “We have submitted evidence to the judicial authorities that can prove these allegations are false, and even if this may take some time, we will clarify the truth through proper legal procedures. The determination of whether intellectual property has been plagiarized should be made based on reasonable standards and procedures, not on unilateral and distorted interpretations. We express our regret that the efforts and achievements of our artists and members are being undermined by indiscriminate speculation and false information.”