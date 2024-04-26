ILLIT Faces Another Plagiarism Controversy, Accused Of Copying EXO In New Photos

One of the most iconic symbols of EXO is their L-shaped hand sign, deeply cherished by fans. EXO-L stands as the official fandom name, where the ‘L’ signifies love and serves to unite the two subunits of the group, EXO-K and EXO-M. While this gesture has been associated with the band since their start in 2012, the image of the ILLIT members using the same sign has stirred discontent among EXO’s fan base, who are accusing the girl group of unoriginality.