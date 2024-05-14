NewJeans’ Performance Directors React To Alleged Choreography Plagiarism By ILLIT

The controversy erupted when NewJeans accused HYBE and ILLIT of plagiarizing the band’s choreography in a commercial. Kim Eun-ju, one of the directors, took to Instagram to express her frustration, questioning the striking resemblance between the choreography featured in the ads and NewJeans' original work. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Oh? Really? Even the choreography for the ads? I've been holding it in for so long... Can we call this a coincidence? Sure, there can be similarities! But usually, when people take reference, they at least modify it a bit out of courtesy. But this is just straight-up copying.”