Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is set to make his debut with Netflix’s ‘Maharaj.’ It was recently reported that this film will be released on OTT next month. While the actor gears up for his debut release, a recent report has revealed that the actor has started filming for his next project – a rom-com with Khushi Kapoor.
As reported by Mid Day, Junaid Khan has started shooting for a film with Khushi Kapoor. The portal reported that the makers of this untitled project began shooting on Monday at Mira Road in Mumbai. The shoot will continue for three weeks. The report quoted a source who said that the makers have begun shooting for the rom-com because from the next month onwards Khan will be busy promoting ‘Maharaj.’
The source said, “Sunday was the first day of the shoot, but Junaid and Khushi started their portions only on Monday. Since Junaid will be busy promoting ‘Maharaj’ next month, the director started filming a few days earlier. Over the coming three weeks, Advait and his unit will shoot across Mumbai. The banquet hall of Seven Eleven Club in Mira Road is the primary location for the next few days.”
The report also mentioned that the crew aims to finish shooting the outdoor scenes by mid-June, right before rains start lashing over Mumbai. Because of Khan’s promotional commitments for ‘Maharaj’ which premieres next month, director Chandan postponed the shoot from June to the following month.
Khan’s upcoming OTT film, ‘Maharaj’, has been inspired by the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. This YRF-Netflix collaboration will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. The release of his first look in February generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts. Additionally, he is also slated to star alongside Sai Pallavi in an unnamed film, which will be primarily shot in Japan.