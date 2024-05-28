Art & Entertainment

Junaid Khan Starts Shoot For His Upcoming Untitled Rom-Com With Khushi Kapoor? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Junaid Khan has started shooting for a romcom with Khushi Kapoor. Here's what we know so far.

Instagram
Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is set to make his debut with Netflix’s ‘Maharaj.’ It was recently reported that this film will be released on OTT next month. While the actor gears up for his debut release, a recent report has revealed that the actor has started filming for his next project – a rom-com with Khushi Kapoor.

As reported by Mid Day, Junaid Khan has started shooting for a film with Khushi Kapoor. The portal reported that the makers of this untitled project began shooting on Monday at Mira Road in Mumbai. The shoot will continue for three weeks. The report quoted a source who said that the makers have begun shooting for the rom-com because from the next month onwards Khan will be busy promoting ‘Maharaj.’

The source said, “Sunday was the first day of the shoot, but Junaid and Khushi started their portions only on Monday. Since Junaid will be busy promoting ‘Maharaj’ next month, the director started filming a few days earlier. Over the coming three weeks, Advait and his unit will shoot across Mumbai. The banquet hall of Seven Eleven Club in Mira Road is the primary location for the next few days.”

The report also mentioned that the crew aims to finish shooting the outdoor scenes by mid-June, right before rains start lashing over Mumbai. Because of Khan’s promotional commitments for ‘Maharaj’ which premieres next month, director Chandan postponed the shoot from June to the following month.

Khan’s upcoming OTT film, ‘Maharaj’, has been inspired by the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. This YRF-Netflix collaboration will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. The release of his first look in February generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts. Additionally, he is also slated to star alongside Sai Pallavi in an unnamed film, which will be primarily shot in Japan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress