Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal's Voice Does The Magic For 'Tinka' From 'HIT: The First Case'

The third track from 'HIT: The First Case' - 'Tinka', sung by Jubin Nautiyal is out now.

'Tinka' Song
'Tinka' Song YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 1:26 pm

'Tinka' - the third song from the upcoming film 'HIT: The First Case', which stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, was released on Tuesday.

The track depicts a sense of yearning towards life as the protagonist Vikram is fighting against all odds. It evokes the feeling of hope that perches directly in the soul.

The soulful melody has been penned and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to the track. His voice adds to Rao's performance.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions, 'HIT: The First Case' has been helmed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 15 where it will clash with the Tapsee Pannu-starrer biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', which is based on the life of former cricketer Mithali Raj.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tinka Rajkummar Rao HIT:The First Case Sailesh Kolanu Sanya Malhotra Bollywood Upcoming Movie New Release T-Series Jubin Nautiyal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month