Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

John Abraham Loses His Cool At 'Attack' Press Conference When Asked About Action In His Films And 'The Kashmir Files'

Actor John Abraham is busy promoting his upcoming movie 'Attack'. The actor got annoyed at a recent press conference for the movie when the media questioned him about the action component of his films and 'The Kashmir Files'. 'Attack' will release on April 1.

John Abraham Loses His Cool At 'Attack' Press Conference When Asked About Action In His Films And 'The Kashmir Files'
Actor John Abraham

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 7:03 pm

Actor John Abraham, recently lost his cool when he was promoting his upcoming movie ‘Attack’. He was in conversation with the media with co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez when a journalist said that his films have an overdose of action scenes. The comment irked Abraham and he said the comment was ‘dumb’ and that he apologises to everyone for his silly comment.

According to the Indian Express, a video from the conference sees a person ask Abraham, “Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands. We cannot relate to such scenes.”

Related stories

John Abraham Calls Akshay Kumar The ‘Modernised Patriot’

John Abraham On 'Attack' Releasing A Week After 'RRR': We Aren't Second To Anyone

'Tehran': John Abraham To Star In Dinesh Vijan’s Film

The actor then asked him if he is talking about 'Attack' and the person said it was about 'Satyamev Jayate', and Abraham just said, “I’m sorry.”

Abraham continued, “Main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hun, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have a problem with this), then I am sorry. I really offended you.” He then murmured ‘Maybe he is very frustrated,’ as he turned towards his co-actors. After this, another journalist asked Abraham about his toned body and whether it was for the film or to stay fit. 

Abraham replied to this by saying, “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chhod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, main aapke liye apologise karta hu, koi baat nahi, you’ll do better next time.”

His anger was further fuelled when a person asked for his comment on ‘The Kashmir Files’ which is the talk of the current time. The actor then warned everyone against asking such ‘ghise pite (done to death)’ questions and that they should ask questions related to ‘Attack’ only.

‘Attack’ directed by Lakshya Anand, will see Abraham as India’s first super-soldier and will hit the theatres on April 1. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment John Abraham Attack The Kashmir Files Rakul Preet Singh Jacquiline Fernandez Upcoming Bollywood Movie Art And Entertainment Journalist Comments John Abraham Jacqueline Fernandez Rakul Preet Singh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm