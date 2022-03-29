John Abraham Loses His Cool At 'Attack' Press Conference When Asked About Action In His Films And 'The Kashmir Files'

Actor John Abraham, recently lost his cool when he was promoting his upcoming movie ‘Attack’. He was in conversation with the media with co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez when a journalist said that his films have an overdose of action scenes. The comment irked Abraham and he said the comment was ‘dumb’ and that he apologises to everyone for his silly comment.

According to the Indian Express, a video from the conference sees a person ask Abraham, “Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands. We cannot relate to such scenes.”

The actor then asked him if he is talking about 'Attack' and the person said it was about 'Satyamev Jayate', and Abraham just said, “I’m sorry.”

Abraham continued, “Main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hun, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have a problem with this), then I am sorry. I really offended you.” He then murmured ‘Maybe he is very frustrated,’ as he turned towards his co-actors. After this, another journalist asked Abraham about his toned body and whether it was for the film or to stay fit.

Abraham replied to this by saying, “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chhod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, main aapke liye apologise karta hu, koi baat nahi, you’ll do better next time.”

His anger was further fuelled when a person asked for his comment on ‘The Kashmir Files’ which is the talk of the current time. The actor then warned everyone against asking such ‘ghise pite (done to death)’ questions and that they should ask questions related to ‘Attack’ only.

‘Attack’ directed by Lakshya Anand, will see Abraham as India’s first super-soldier and will hit the theatres on April 1.