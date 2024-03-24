Art & Entertainment

Jim Parsons Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances Of The Versatile Actor That You Can Stream On OTT

On Jim Parsons' birthday, here are five iconic performances of the Emmy-winning actor.

Pushpangi Raina
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Jim Parsons Photo: X
Jim Parsons, more synonymous with his character name Sheldon Cooper from ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ celebrates his birthday today. The star, who turns 51 today, has had a glorious career, right from theatre performances to his debut with television in 2002. Throughout his career, Parsons has played versatile roles that show off his acting prowess, and the characters that he has brought to life are still remembered by many.

On the occasion of the Emmy-winning actor’s birthday, here are five of his best performances that you must watch, in case you haven’t.

1. ‘Hidden Figures’

Photo: IMDb
In this 2016 biographical film, Parsons played Paul Stafford, a lead engineer in a Space Task Group. The movie, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, tells the story of a group of three African-American female mathematicians who played a crucial role at NASA during the initial days of the U.S. space program.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. ‘The Boys in the Band’

Photo: Netflix
In this 2020 drama film, Parsons played Michael, who is the main character in the story. The movie is set at a birthday party in New York City in 1968, where a drinking game gets out of hand, and seven gay friends find themselves facing hidden emotions and secrets they’ve kept hidden.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. ‘Spoiler Alert’

Photo: IMDb
In this 2022 romantic-comedy drama, Parsons portrayed Michael Ausiello, a magazine writer. The story focuses on his romantic relationship, which turns tragic when his partner is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Where to watch? JioCinema

4. ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’

Photo: Prime Video
In this 2019 biographical true crime drama film, Parsons took on the role of a prosecuting attorney, Larry Simpson. Screened at the Sundance Film Festival, the movie is based on the memoir ‘The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy’ by the serial killer’s former girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Photo: Netflix
Last, but not the least, when you think of Jim Parsons, you can’t not think of Sheldon Cooper, the overly-smart physicist who lacks social empathy and often demeans his friends, but is deep down, the most sensitive of all. One of the most beloved sitcoms, the show ran from 2007 to 2018.

Where to watch: Netflix

A very happy birthday to Jim Parsons!

