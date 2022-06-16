Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' Adds New Members To Cast

Multi-hyphenate Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming directorial 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story' has signed an ensemble starcast which boasts of names like Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and James Marsden, reports 'Variety'.



The streaming movie is about the creation of the popular breakfast treat and has been written by Seinfeld himself.



According to 'Variety', the film is set in 1963 Michigan, and is described as "a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen." Inspired by a bit in Seinfeld's latest stand-up special '23 Hours to Kill', the silly story unfolds as sworn cereal rivals Kellogg's and Post-race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever.



The stacked call sheet also includes Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater and Sarah Cooper.



'Variety' further states that Netflix has not clarified who any of the actors will be playing in 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story', which is expected to begin production sometime in 2022. Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder are writing the screenplay with Seinfeld. The film will be produced by Seinfeld, Feresten and Beau Bauman. Executive producers include Cherylanne Martin, Robin and Marder.



Seinfeld has collaborated with Netflix on his interview series 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee as well as his latest comedy specials, 2020's '23 Hours to Kill' and 2017's 'Jerry Before Seinfeld'. Netflix also recently landed worldwide rights to all 180 episodes of 'Seinfeld'.