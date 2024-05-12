Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is all set to start her tour and is excited to see her fans at the shows.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Photo: Instagram
The 54-year-old hitmaker will be performing across North America with her ‘This is Me... Now’ tour starting next month, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Some reports claimed that the promoter behind the tour recently suggested that all 30 dates should be cancelled due to poor sales, but the pop princess was adamant it should go ahead.

A source told the ‘Mirror.co.uk’ that there were discussions about "multiple options" regarding the tour and that everyone involved -- including the organisers, the talent, and management -- decided the shows would not be cancelled.

While seat maps on Ticketmaster seem to show a number of seats still available at some venues, including San Antonio and Dallas, Texas, some of the dates are selling "incredibly well".

The source said: "There were discussions regarding multiple options pertaining to the tour, but ultimately, it was agreed on by everyone involved (Live Nation, the talent, and management) that the tour would remain on course. Jennifer is looking forward to the tour starting and seeing her fans at the shows."

