Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor: I'm Like That Needy, Irritating Sister To Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi have redefined sisterhood goals with their posts on social media. Just like any other sibling, the Bollywood actress says she is the needy, irritating sister, who would fight with Khushi when she isn't spending time with her.

Jhanvi Kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor Actor Jhanvi Kapoor ( Photo credit: Instagram/ Jhanvi)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 2:25 pm

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi have redefined sisterhood goals with their posts on social media. Just like any other sibling, the Bollywood actress says she is the needy, irritating sister, who would fight with Khushi when she isn't spending time with her. 

Janhvi in a conversation with IANS, spoke about sisterhood and her evolved equation with Khushi, who she says at one time did not like the way the 'Dhadak' actress dressed.

Janhvi said: "We had our phase where borrowing clothes was a big taboo. We'd act like there's a big war going on but honestly now we are not even the same size so I can't take a lot of her clothes. But now she is okay with how I am dressing but I think a couple of months ago she hated the way I was dressing."

"So she was like please take my clothes. Don't wear what you own. Like please let me help you. Now she thinks like a social service to let me wear her clothes," the actress said with a laugh.

However, Janhvi is very close to her sister Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Aktar's adaptation of the comic 'The Archies'.

"I love her. I am the crazy one in the equation. I think I am very needy. Like I need her to till I fall asleep I am like Khushi please sit in my room till I fall asleep or like when I wake up I snuggle into bed with her and I am like that needy irritating sister who would fight with her when she isn't spending time with me."

"I remember it was my last night before the shoot and I forgot to tell her, and she went for a party, and I started howling and crying. I made a big scene and she had to leave the party and come," said the actress, whose latest release is 'Mili'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Mumbai Celebs Sisterhood Hindi Bollywood Actor Indian Cinema Movies Actor/Actress Janhvi Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities