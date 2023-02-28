Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald To Return For 'The Tourist' Season 2

Home Art & Entertainment

Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald To Return For 'The Tourist' Season 2

Actors Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald will be returning for the second season of critically-acclaimed BBC series "The Tourist".

Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 2:29 pm

Actors Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald will be returning for the second season of critically-acclaimed BBC series "The Tourist". 

According to entertainment website Deadline, the thriller is commissioned by the BBC in association with Stan and ZDF.

Related stories

Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh To Star In Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting In Venice'

Watch: Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Jamie Dornan To Announce Netflix TUDUM Event

The show is created and written by Jack and Harry Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International

"I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with 'The Tourist'. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses,” Dornan said in a statement.

He will also serve as executive producer on the series. Macdonald said she is excited to reteam with Dornan for the second installment. "I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next,” she said.

Shooting of the second season will begin in April.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jamie Dornan Danielle Macdonald The Tourist Jack Williams Harry Williams Two Brothers Pictures Hollywood Hollywood Actor
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM