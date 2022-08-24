Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
James Cameron's Visual Spectacle 'Avatar' To Re-release In Theatres

The epic science fiction film 'Avatar', which got three Oscars at the 82nd Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects, will be dropping again in the theatres on September 23.

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 3:35 pm

The makers of the film released new assets -- a trailer and a poster ahead of the film's return to theatres in 4K High Dynamic Range.

The film tells the story of a paraplegic U.S. Marine, who gets dispatched to the lush green habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system named Pandora on a unique mission. He soon finds himself torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

The film has been directed by Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, who has earlier made blockbuster films such as 'Titanic', 'The Terminator' and 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'.

The much-awaited sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', will be arriving in cinemas on December 16, 2022.

