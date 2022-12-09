Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Jagapathi Babu Join Aayush Sharma's Next Film

Home Art & Entertainment

Jagapathi Babu Join Aayush Sharma's Next Film

Jagapathi Babu has boarded the cast of Aayush Sharma's upcoming feature film.

Aayush Sharma And Jagapathi Babu
Aayush Sharma And Jagapathi Babu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 9:19 pm

Jagapathi Babu has boarded the cast of Aayush Sharma's upcoming feature film.

Sharma said he feels honoured to have gotten the opportunity to work with the popular South star in his fourth film.

"I am an ardent follower of cinema across languages and have always admired Jagapathi Babu sir's work...The moment that the script was ready, I was very certain I wanted to request Jagapathi sir to be a part of the film because we only could envision him playing this role. Can't wait to unveil a totally new side of him in AS04," he said in statement.

The yet-untitled action entertainer is produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Katyayan Shivpuri is directing the film

Babu, known for movies such as " Gaayam", "Anukokunda Oka Roju", "Manoharam" and "Samanyudu", said he is happy to join the team.

"AS04 is a very interesting film, despite being guided by an extremely exciting and refreshing approach, it is predominantly held by the fundamental traits of a typical Indian masala genre, making it a promising entertainer," he added.

The film also features debutante Sushrii Mishraa.

Sharma's last release was 2021's "Antim" alongside brother-in-law Salman Khan.

Related stories

Tamil Actress Tanya Hope To Perform A Dance Number In Aayush Sharma's 'AS04'

Aayush Sharma Unleashes His Action Avatar In His Fourth Film ‘AS04’, Launches Its Teaser On His Birthday

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jagapathi Babu Aayush Sharma AS04
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film