Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: Five Times When The Beauty Queen Became The Saviour Of Society

Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older today. With her sizzling dance numbers and enticing screen presence, the actress has time and again proved her worth. But for those who don't know her beyond the lens of an actress, here’s highlighting all the good work she does to make sure that not only her, but people around her stay happy. From starting her initiative amidst the pandemic to donating funds to charity foundations, Jacqueline Fernandez has also lived with a purpose and has served her vocation to do goodwill.

On Jacqueline Fernandez’s 37th birthday today here’s looking back at her good work for the betterment of society:

Jacqueline Fernandez started her YOLO foundation in 2021 and since then she has catered to the needs of different sections of society.

While Diwali is celebrated in every house, there are some households that don't light up due to certain reasons. Jacqueline Fernandez identified the problem and started an initiative to purchase from a small NGO with the help of her YOLO foundation.

Mumbai is a city of dreams and it gives a lot to the people. Jacqueline never took this for granted and decided to give it back to the city by cleaning the beaches with the help of her YOLO foundation.

Jacqueline Fernandez is the torch bearer of goodwill and she proves it with her work at the YOLO foundation.

The actress loves animals and with the help of the YOLO foundation, she has taken care of many.