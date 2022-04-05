Jacqueline Fernandez: As A Sri Lankan, It's Heartbreaking To See What My Country Is Going Through

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to talk about the current economic crisis going on in Sri Lanka. The crisis is the worst so far and the country seems to be unable to pay for basic essentials such as fuel. This has led to major power cuts that have been lasting for 13 hours straight.

The actress, who is a Sri Lankan national, wrote about how she has been very worried and concerned about the situation for some time now. She urged people to not judge the situation and, instead, to pray for the well-being of the natives there.

“As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation (sic),” she wrote.

Fernandez hoped that the situation becomes better soon. “To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all! (sic),” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress is seen sharing the screen with actor John Abraham in the film ‘Attack’, which recently released at the box-office. This is not the first time that the two have been paired together. They were seen together earlier in films like ‘Dishoom’, ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘Race 3’.