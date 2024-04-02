Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ The action flick will star Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. In a recent interview, Bhagnani revealed how Govinda reacted after watching the trailer of this film. He mentioned that the veteran actor was pleased with the trailer.
In a conversation with News18, Jackky Bhagnani talked about how Govinda reacted when he showed him the trailer of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ He revealed that he also wanted to show the trailer to Amitabh Bachchan, but the actor was busy. He recalled, “Amit uncle was busy, but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man'.”
Advertisement
Bhagnani revealed that he got the approval from Govinda. He also mentioned that the veteran actor praised the trailer, and his words gave him a boost. He continued, “When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn’t made a film but cinema with ‘Bade Miya Chote Miyan’. We all know that Chichi Bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I’m a creative person who’s now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us.”
Advertisement
Back in 1998, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan starred in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The Vashu Bhagnani film went on to become a blockbuster. Now after two decades, Bhagnani’s son – Jackky – is gearing up with the new version of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film will star Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is set to release on April 10.