Taking to his socials, Khan shared the trailer and wrote, “‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi (This will be a huge hit). Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein (Ali Abbas Zafar you need to break the record of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan’ with this one. I hope that it will be a mutual gift shared between you and the country on the occasion of Eid)...”