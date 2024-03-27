Since the release of the trailer for the upcoming movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, it has been generating significant buzz on social media. Among those positive reactions is that of Salman Khan’s, who expressed his admiration for the trailer, and even gave a shout-out to the film on his social media handles.
Khan shared the trailer on his social media account and expressed hope that it surpasses the box office records of his own previous releases, including ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan,’ both of which have earned more than Rs 500 crore at box office collections, and have been helmed by the director of ‘BMCM,’ Ali Abbas Zafar.
Taking to his socials, Khan shared the trailer and wrote, “‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi (This will be a huge hit). Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein (Ali Abbas Zafar you need to break the record of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan’ with this one. I hope that it will be a mutual gift shared between you and the country on the occasion of Eid)...”
Akshay Kumar promptly responded to the super star’s generous gesture, expressing his gratitude for the support. He responded, “Thank you bhai, Tiger zinda tha aur rahega (Tiger will always remain supreme) but hopefully Ali’s magic with BMCM will also be able to entertain the audience!”
Check out their tweets here:
Interestingly, on Khan’s Instagram post of the trailer shout-out, Zafar took to the comments section, and wrote, “Bhai, there is no one like you! Tight hug.”
As for the trailer, it was released on the morning of March 26 at a grand event in Mumbai. Filled with action sequences and hard-hitting dialogues, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ also sees Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.
With so much anticipation surrounding it, the film is already on its way to become the biggest blockbuster of this year. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10 on the occasion of Eid.