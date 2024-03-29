Akshay Kumar has worked in numerous action films throughout his career. But what sets him apart from other actors is how he performs his stunts himself. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next action flick – ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ – where he will share the screen with Tiger Shroff. In a recent conversation, Jackky Bhagnani revealed that the actor shot an action sequence despite having a leg injury.