Akshay Kumar has worked in numerous action films throughout his career. But what sets him apart from other actors is how he performs his stunts himself. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next action flick – ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ – where he will share the screen with Tiger Shroff. In a recent conversation, Jackky Bhagnani revealed that the actor shot an action sequence despite having a leg injury.
Jackky Bhagnani recalled how Akshay Kumar broke his leg while he was working on ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ The producer revealed that despite having a leg injury Kumar continued working on the film and made sure that the film was wrapped up in the stipulated schedule.
Advertisement
Miss Malini quoted Bhagnani saying, “Sir hurt his leg while shooting ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Koi dusra actor hota toh bolta, ‘Main pack up karunga’ (Had it been any other actor, he would have requested for packup). But he finished the whole film with a broken leg.”
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film revolves around two army officials who are ready to fight a psychopath international terrorist. Chillar and Alaya play the roles of a secret agent and an IT expert respectively. This film will mark Sukumaran’s comeback in Bollywood. It is set to release in cinemas on April 10.