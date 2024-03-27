Karan Johar Heaps Praise On ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Trailer: ‘Blockbuster Loading’

On Wednesday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared the trailer of the film. Heaping praise on the film’s team, he wrote: “What a banging trailer! This is a blockbuster loading - packed with masala, action and big screen entertainment! Cannot wait to witness the dhamaakedaar chemistry of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. Fireworks guaranteed this Eid #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”