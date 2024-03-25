Jackie Shroff is one of the most respected and well-known actors in the industry. Recently, he sat down to have a conversation with GQ India wherein he shared insights on his experience of embracing parenthood and his bond with his children, whilst also touching upon past business decisions.
When the ‘Hero’ actor was asked who in the family of four is most likely to spend the most amount of money, he jokingly said, “There was a time I used to do it and I regret it. Half of Andheri would have been mine if I hadn’t bought all the cars. So guys, go and invest in property.”
Along the same lines, the 67-year-old star went on to say that fatherhood changed him and made him ‘responsible.’ He emphasized upon how he is proud of both his children – Tiger and Krishna – and exclaimed how close he is to both of them.
“I became more responsible. I was a little reckless back in the day; I would do all kinds of stunts, like jump from a motorcycle, or break my leg, or tear my muscles,” Shroff said, adding, “But now I’ve become more cautious because of my kids. I want to live a long healthy life and be there for my children. Fatherhood has definitely made me more aware of how to take care of myself for them.”
For those unversed, Jackie Shroff tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Dutt on June 5, 1987. The two are proud parents to their daughter, Krishna Shroff, an entrepreneur and their son Tiger Shroff, who followed in his father’s footsteps and became an actor.
On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen in ‘Baby John, ‘Singham Again,’ and ‘Baap.’ Additionally, he also has a Tamil film titled ‘Quotation Gang’ in the pipeline.